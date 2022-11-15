James Richard Phillips
James Richard Phillips departed this life on earth November 11, 2022, at home in Winchester, Virginia. Jim was born September 24, 1935, at Oatlands near Leesburg, Virginia, to Julia Soaper Phillips and Wilfred James Phillips. He was a graduate of Clarke County High School. He continued his education, earning an associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College and bachelor of science degrees at both Shenandoah University and Mount Saint Mary’s College, with additional graduate studies at Crosby Quality College in Orlando Florida.
Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959 and in the Air Force Reserve from 1959-1976, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was a loadmaster crew member for 12 years on C-119, C-124, and C-130 aircraft. He earned his Senior Air Crew Wings, Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Cluster, Combat Readiness Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Award with Palm.
Jim had a long career, beginning at Ashworth Brothers in Winchester in 1960. He was hired by General Motors in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in 1968 where he retired in 1992.
Our community’s numerous civic organizations benefited from Jim’s active participation. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Winchester City Parks and Recreation Board, the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the American Legion Post 141, the Air Force Sergeants Association, 756th Squadron Association, Sampson Air Force Base Veterans Association, Air Force Association, Winchester Royals Advisory Board, and the American Baseball Coaches Association. He was a former Little League and Women’s Softball Coach. He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Elks.
Among the many awards for his contributions were: 1996 Winchester Parks and Recreation Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award, 1998 Judges Athletic Association Ancil Gray Award, 1987 Handley Judges Gavel Award, 2002 Virginia Air Force Association Presidents Award, 2004-2005 Air Force Association Central East Region Outstanding Service Award, and the Middle Atlantic Major League Baseball Scouts Association 2011 Award for Contributions to Amateur Baseball. He was inducted into the Handley High School Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame in 2011. He was inducted into the Charter Class of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame in 2016.
Jim is survived by his wife Betty Lou White Phillips of Winchester, whom he married on October 28, 1960, his son Richard A. Phillips and wife Ann Watson Phillips and grandsons Nicholas and Andrew Phillips, all of Berryville; two siblings, Joan Phillips Hoyle of Baltimore, Maryland, and Thomas F. Phillips of Newport News, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, David and John.
Jim was a faithful member of St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Church near Winchester where he served as the treasurer for many years.
A funeral service will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Church on Thursday, November 17, at 12 Noon, with the Rev. John Needham officiating; interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Shenandoah Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at Jones Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 16.
Donations in memory of James may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
