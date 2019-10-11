James “Richie” Richard Stewart, 90, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, October 8 at the Lutheran Village in Winchester.
He was born June 15, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. He worked as a service foreman for Verizon in New York until his retirement. Richie was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and Fellowship Bible Church. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and love of a good (or bad) joke.
He married Dorothy “Dottie” Wetzel Stewart, September 30, 1950 in Bellrose, NY. She preceded him in death January 21, 2018.
He is survived by two children: Jeffery James Stewart, of Garden City, New York, Nancy Dorothy Gottschalk (Roy), of Winchester, VA, four grandchildren, Emmy Gottschalk (Joe Moglia), Zachary Gottschalk (Lesley), Ryan Stewart (Casey), and Brett Stewart and three great grandchildren, Ryder and Jane Stewart and Damien Smith.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, at 2 p.m. October 12, 2019 at The Village at Orchard Ridge Chapel with Pastor Bill Bolden officiating. His final resting place will be in Lake George, NY a place that he truly loved.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Orchard Ridge Benevolent Fund, 400 Clock Tower Ridge Drive, Winchester, VA 22603 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
