James Roland McDonald
James Roland McDonald, 81, of Berryville died, Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born January 28, 1939 in Frederick County the son of William and Lillian Middleton McDonald.
James was a member of the United Brethren Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 824.
In his spare time enjoyed BINGO.
He is survived by his sons, James E. McDonald and is fiancé, Laura Clarke of Winchester, and Travis Hott of Bangor, Maine; life partner, Libby Griffith, siblings; Marie Shanholtz of Winchester and Ray McDonald of Jacksonville, FL.
His wives, Helen Kimble and Theresa Tranum; sisters, Carol Lesio, Bessie Booz, and Mary Haslacker preceded him in death.
A service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
Friends will be received Friday 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.