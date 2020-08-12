James (Romeo) Edward Nowlin, Jr., went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 6, 2020. He died peacefully in Winchester, VA.
James was born February 4, 1955, the son of Mary E. Nowlin and the late James E. Nowlin, Sr.
James enjoyed playing pool, working on cars, listening to old school music and smoking his cigars. His heart belonged to "his grandbabies".
James is survived by his mother, Mary; his son, James Nowlin, III; his four grandchildren, Kyeara, James, Jamaal and Kaleb; three brothers, Terry Nowlin, Timothy Nowlin and Travis Nowlin (Billie), two sisters Stephanie Nowlin and Desiree Nowlin-Washington (Faheem) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In keeping with James' wishes, there will be no services but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.