James Ronald Bailey, “Ron”, 67, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home in Winchester, Virginia with his loving family and dog, Duke, at his side. Ron was born October 4, 1952 to J.E. and Peggy Joyce Bailey (Certain) of Humboldt, Tennessee, the oldest of three children.
Ron began his life-long career in the industrial coatings industry in Memphis, Tennessee, moving first to continue his chosen career to Willard, Missouri, then to Winchester, Virginia, completing his career at Chem-Pak Industries. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to go fishing, hiking, gardening, attending concerts, grilling / barbecuing, and going away on mini-vacations with his family whenever he had the chance.
Ron is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandra Griffith Bailey; mother, Peggy Certain Bailey; daughter, Kimberly Bailey McDonald; son Barrett Benjamin Bailey; grandchildren, Teagan Connor McDonald, Delaney Shannon McDonald; and son-n-law / best friend, Clancy Kilpatrick McDonald.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, JE Bailey; sister, Cathy Bailey Thomason; brother, Steven Thomas Bailey; and grandmother, Wille Mae Bobbitt.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Little Mountain United Methodist Church, 259 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester, VA 22603 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
