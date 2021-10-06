James Ronald Cole
James Ronald Cole of Midland, Georgia died September 10, 2021 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life service was held September 26, 2021 at Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church, Columbus, Georgia.
James was born November 13, 1938, in Columbus, Georgia, son of James Walter and Gladys Snellgrove Cole. For the past 50 years, he was the owner and operator of James Cole Plumbing. While attending Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church, James was active with the Maps Missionary Program. James loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. In 2010 James became a part of the brotherhood of Scott’s Miracle Riders. Each year the Miracle Riders raise money for Children’s Miracle Network by riding their motorcycles through all lower 48 states in just 21 days. James has participated in seven of these rides and help raise over $1,000,000 for premature babies. His age and health may have kept him home this year, but his heart and soul will always be with the Miracle Riders.
Other than his parents, James was preceded in death by his son Ron Cole and grandson J.C. Cole.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Linda Cole of Midland, Georgia, his children, Sam Cole and Darrell Cole, both of Columbus, Georgia. Family members with ties to the Winchester, VA area are his sister, Sandra Cole Haymaker, her husband, I. Fred Haymaker, their children Sandi Haymaker of Bardstown, KY, Stephanie Hepner and Fred L. Haymaker both of Winchester, grandnieces and nephew Alexis and Brice Pirkle of Bardstown, KY, Langleigh and Lillian Hepner, both of Winchester, VA.
James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin and uncle and will be missed by everyone.
Donations may be made at https://cfcv.com/ ScottsRide or at 1340 13th Street, Columbus, GA 31901-2345 in memory of James and his involvement with the Ride for Miracles.
Services in care of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory Columbus, Georgia.
