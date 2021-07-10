James Russell Dogger
James Russell Dogger, age 97, died on June 23, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas.
Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Barbara Dogger, of Dallas, Texas; his son, Stuart Dogger and daughter-in-law, Co Horgan, of Payson, Arizona; his granddaughter, Allison Dogger Sims and her husband Bryan, of Dallas, Texas; his granddaughter, Laurel Dogger, of Rockville, Maryland; his grandson, Nicholas Dogger, of Rockville, Maryland; his great grandchildren, Charlotte and Henry Sims, of Dallas, Texas; and his sister, Jean Lamb, of Lamont, Illinois.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ada Ruth Emde Dogger; his son, Gary Dogger; and his sister, Janice McCall.
Jim was born on July 31, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During World War II he served his country in Europe with the 86th Cavalry, 6th Armored Division, Third Army, and was awarded two Purple Hearts from wounds borne in the Battle of the Bulge. Jim received his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in entomology from the University of Wisconsin.
Jim worked as the cotton entomology specialist for Oklahoma State University followed by serving as Full Professor of Entomology at North Carolina State University. Next, he served as Entomology Department Head at North Dakota State University. Later, as part of a government exchange program, Jim toured China in the company of fellow Chinese entomologists similarly trained in plant protection. He was also a Fulbright Exchange Professor at the National University in Trujillo, Peru.
In 1969 Jim left academic life and worked for the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. and Georgia until retirement in 1988. A click beetle, the Cardiophorus Doggeri, was named after him by entomologists Vats and Chauhan of India in 1991.
Very socially active, Jim was deeply involved in caring for others. He trained to become an emergency medical technician when living in the mountains in northwestern Virginia. After his move to Harlingen, the residents at Golden Palms Retirement Community became his second family. Daily Jim visited countless fellow residents who were often alone in hospitals and nursing facilities.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Texas Room at Golden Palms Retirement Center and Healthcare with Rev. Charlie Palmer officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church, 2120 North Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com 956.361.9192
