James S. “Jim” Kniceley, Jr., 89, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Kniceley was born in 1930 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Margaret May and James Samuel Kniceley, Sr. He was a graduate of Stonewall High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Kniceley was a Shipping Clerk at ABEX for almost 36 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Winchester.
His wife, Janet Kniceley, preceded him in death in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Kniceley.
Surviving is a son, Peter Kniceley (Sheila) of Frederick County, VA and stepson, Robert See of Coos Bay, OR; and grandson, Michael S. Kniceley of Winchester, VA.
Mr. Kniceley was preceded in death by a son, William “Billy” Kniceley, three days before his passing, and a brother, Gene A. Kniceley.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 1145, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.
