James T. (Jim) Blankenship passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, peacefully at his home.
He was born in Richmond, VA., on September 5, 1932, the son of Floyd Wilson & Susie Mae Blankenship.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wilma Jean Blankenship; a son, Donald C. Blankenship (wife Kim) of Edinburg, VA.; a sister, Karen Tilley (husband Gary) of Bay City, Texas.; three grandchildren, Emily Anne & Levi Scott Blankenship and Brandon Baker (wife Rayann Baker), and two great-grandchildren, Hunter & Connor Baker.
A son, Anthony Scott Blankenship, and brothers Floyd Jr., Maurice and a half-brother Richard Blankenship preceded him in death.
He is best remembered for his 60-plus years in the petroleum business. First, with Esso Standard Oil Co (Exxon Co., USA (over 27 years) oil heat & burner service, and H. N. Funkhouser & Co (over 30 years). He came to Winchester in 1969 and was active in developing and remodeling station sites on 1-81 and managing several petroleum businesses.
He graduated high school in 1949 at John Marshall High School, and furthered his education by working his way through college. He attended American University for two and one-half years and received his graduate degree in petroleum management from humble institute (a division of the Esso Education Foundation).
He was active in scouting as an Eagle Scout as a youth, and his adult life as a den leader, scoutmaster (several troops) & district counselor he received numerous awards (Order of the arrow & wood badge). He also instructed as a wood badge counselor.
He was also a 32nd degree master mason (Hiram Lodge 21, Winchester) and a Shriner of Kena Temple and Winchester Shrine Club.
Earlier in his life, he was active in the Virginia Jaycees as a state officer for 4 years, and received the Key Man Award.
Other activities were as a volunteer fireman for a number of years in Blackstone, VA. He was active in youth baseball in the places he lived. Richmond, Blackstone, Farmville, and in Winchester.
One accomplishment of which he was very proud was he taught the training school for new service station dealers and he was able to start numerous men into the station business. He also assisted in training of many men as future salesmen and plant operators in the petroleum business.
He enjoyed playing golf, spending time at the cabin and hunting with his son Donald. He was a member of the Fort Valley Hunt Club.
He enjoyed playing with his beloved dogs Brindle, Hershey, and Shadow, and was a supporter of the SPCA and other animal support groups.
As an adult, he participated in youth sport activities. He managed Rotary Little League baseball for 17 years and other youth programs.
Recent health problems slowed him down, but he still enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren.
He was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Melester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Rd, Stephenson, VA 22656 or SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.