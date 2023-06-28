James “Tom” Golden James “Tom” Golden, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 29 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by The Winchester VFW 2123 Honor Guard.
Tom was born May 30, 1955 in West Helena, Arkansas, son of the late Ruby Janet Williams Golden. He was raised by his loving parents, Nora and Bob Williams, who also preceded him in death.
Tom was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War on the USS America. He was proud of his service to our country. He was a loyal and faithful member of Virginia Bass Chapter Federation in Winchester for many years.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Ruth Golden; one son, Bobby Golden and wife Angel of Strasburg; one daughter, Jessica Ramey and husband Randy of Winchester; one sister, Robbie Williams of Sterling, Illinois; and seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Ramey, Colton Golden, Elizabeth Ramey, Madalyne Golden, Zackary Golden, Logan Golden, and Lilly Golden.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his parents; a sister, Frannie Clevenger; and a brother Bennie Golden.
Pallbearers will be Michael Snyder, Randy Ramey, Zackary Golden, Logan Golden, Colton Golden, and Madalyne Golden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathaniel Ramey, Elizabeth Ramey, and Lilly Golden.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
