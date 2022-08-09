James Tulley Holland
James Tulley Holland of Winchester, VA, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 31, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Mary Holland, and his brother Mike. He leaves behind his adoring wife Susan, his children Chris (Abi) and Katie (Brent), his grandchildren Sadie, Anneliese and Sam, his siblings Tom (Judy), John (Lynn) and Suzy (Don), and beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews too many to name.
By all measures, he lived an extraordinary life. Jim (“Tulley”) was born in 1940, into a newspaper family. His parents’ devotion to the written word fostered a lifelong love of reading and writing that culminated in the publishing in 2007 of his thriller novel Moneybags , a political blog and book Impolite Dinner Conversation , and countless letters to the editor. Whether you agreed with him or not, he accomplished his goal of getting everyone around him to think deeply about the critical issues of our time.
After growing up in Grundy, Virginia, Jim earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Virginia in 1962, an MBA from American University in 1969, and an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Marymount University in 1996.
He entered the Army via Officer Candidate School on the personal advice of sitting President Eisenhower in 1962 and retired as Captain in The Old Guard, the presidential honor guard, in 1965. During his tenure in the service, he held the keys to Arlington Cemetery, and served proudly at President Kennedy’s funeral. He hated horses for the remainder of his life.
Jim began his business career at United Virginia Bank in Alexandria. He served as Financial Consultant and Manager of Finance and Control for Booz Allen Hamilton. He joined O’Sullivan Corporation as Treasurer in 1976 and held many roles including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, President, Chief Executive Officer and Board member, before retiring in 1999.
In addition to his love of reading and writing, Jim fostered a lifelong passion for the game of golf. His greatest diversion was practicing on the driving range or tinkering with his putting stroke. Nevertheless, his penchant for focusing on perfect mechanics rather than the mental side often proved a benefit and a delight to his foursome.
He was deeply honored to serve as a trustee of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation and Virginia National Bank. Over many years he also served as Trustee of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges, Vice Chair of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, Chairman of the Virginia Foundation for Research & Economic Education, Virginia Business Council. He was especially proud to serve as Chairman of the Board of Valley Health System, striving and succeeding in making Winchester a regional healthcare powerhouse.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley or Blue Ridge Hospice (https://brhospice.org/donate/).
