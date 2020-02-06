James W. Lupton “Jimmy”
James William Lupton, 84, of White Post, Virginia, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Lupton was born October 21, 1935 in Cedarville, Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Freeman Lupton and Isadora Lee Rudy Lupton.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School.
He served in the U. S. Army.
He worked for R. G. Buckley with Buckley & Lages in Winchester, VA and later White Post Restorations.
He married Jane Buckley on March 20, 1964 in White Post, Virginia. Mrs. Lupton died October 30, 2013.
Surviving are a sister, Betty Settle and a brother, Maynard Lupton, both of Front Royal, VA; and a brother-in-law, Samuel Buckley, of White Post, VA.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Allene Park, Mary Sealock, and Madeline Lupton and three brothers, Ogden Bryan Lupton, George Lupton, and Clarence “Lee” Lupton.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester with Rev. Harry G. Neidig III officiating.
The family will receive friends 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Co., P O Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620 or to White Post United Methodist Church, P O Box 8, White Post, VA 22663.
