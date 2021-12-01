James Wesley Petry, 83 of Pace, FL, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Emory John’s Creek Hospital in Alpharetta, GA.
Jim was born in 1938 in Augusta County, VA to the late Maurice Dwight and Nannie Annie Robertine Petry. He was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and retired as Vice President of Land Development for the Jeni Company. Jim was a member of the Exchange Club, Winchester Old Towne Investment Club, the Jaycees, Shenandoah Traffic Club, the Esquire Club, and Top of VA Builders Association.
He married Hazel Frances Bryant on June 25, 1960 in Staunton, VA.
Jim is survived by his wife, Hazel, children, Julie P. Armstrong (Zak Armstrong) of Pace, FL and Scott D. Petry (Tramy Vo) of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Izabella Armstrong of Pace, FL, and Wesley, Aimy, and Cammy Petry of Alpharetta, GA; sisters, Ruth Reeves (David Reeves) of Verona, VA and Catherine Beyeler of Waynesboro, VA.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Daniel and Marion Petry.
A visitation will be at 3 pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with a service to follow at 4 pm held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. There will be a reception for Jim at Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery in Stephens City. Jim’s service will be livestreamed through his obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
