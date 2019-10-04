Bill, a life-long resident of the Winchester VA area was the son of the late Joshua and Virgie Place, passed away September 23rd at the age of 79 in Inova Fairfax Hospital surrounded by his wife, daughters, and granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Pamela Dwyer (Richard), step daughter Teresa Frederick (Thomas), granddaughter Morgan Frederick , and many special family friends.
He owned McIlwee Trucking from 1977-2010. Most recently he was employed as a delivery driver at Fisher Auto Parts, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
At his request, there will be no service. He wished for all who knew and loved him to remember him as he was - caring, fun-loving, hardworking, Racing fan, and a jokester.
