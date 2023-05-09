James Warren Linaburg "JR" James Warren Linaburg, 40, of Winchester, VA, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice.
He was born Dec. 28, 1982, in Winchester, VA, son of Vicky Houghton and James Warren Bryan who preceded him in death.
Surviving with his mother are sisters Sandi Matheney, Vicky Houghton, Effie Houghton, Becky Bryan, Judith Houghton and brother Jason Wright, all from Winchester. Lots of nieces and nephews and friends.
We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
