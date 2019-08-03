Born August 31, 1935 in Winchester, VA. Passed Away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth and his father, William Coffinberger and late wife Mary Jo.
He leaves behind a brother, Richard Coffinberger (Jan) of Reston, VA and a sister, Joan Johnson (Gary) of Martinsburg, WV.
He also leaves a son, James S. Coffinberger (Debbie), and a daughter, Trica Combs both of Strasburg, VA. as well as a Stepdaughter, Stephanie Godfrey of Lambsburg, VA. and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He has donated his body to the School of Orthopedic Medicine, therefore No services will be conducted.
Any contributions to the American Cancer Society, would be greatly appreciated.
