James William "Jamie" Wilson Jr.
James William “Jamie” Wilson Jr., 52, of Winchester, VA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 15, 2023. Jamie was born January 10, 1971, the son of James Wilson Sr.
Jamie was a hard worker and was with the National Fruit Product Co. for over 20 years. He was an honorary member of the Round Hill Ruritan Club. He was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving husband and father. Jamie was a good man who would give you the shirt off his back.
Jamie married Katy Nicole Wilson on April 15, 1999, at Faith Revival Church in Albin, VA. They shared over 32 years together and were married 24 years.
Jamie is survived by his wife and 3 daughters, Rebecca-Jo Stone (Jeremiah), Samantha-Kay Wilson, and Heaven-Lee Wilson; a son, Colton-James Wilson; a grandson, Camaro-James Stone; his mother-in-law, Brenda Lockhart; his best friend and brother, Randy Linaburg; 3 sisters, Felicia Frye, Teresa Dodson, and Diane Calhoun; a brother, Pete Wilson, and another namesake: Dylan-James-Priet. He also leaves behind many other family members and friends who dearly love him.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Wilson Sr.; Mary Linaburg, a beautiful lady who was very special to him; a sister, Patty Fillinger; and a brother, Jimmy Wilson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Roy Riley officiating at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA.
Entombment will follow at Grange Hall Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Linaburg, Tommy Whitt, Rick Shanholtz Jr., Timmy Smoke, Kevin Martin, and Noah Stone. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jarrod Whetzel and Isaiah Stone.
