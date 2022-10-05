Jami Summer Russell Jami Summer Russell, 42, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born April 1, 1980, in Winchester, VA, she is the daughter of Belinda Russell and Dennis Page Sr..
She is survived by two sons, Dalton Russell and Caleb Russell; two daughters, Hannah Smith and Jozlyn Russell; one brother, Dennis Page Jr.; and one sister, Spring Page.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
