Jana Michele White
Jana Michele White, 73, of Stephens City, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born May 14, 1949, in Amherst, TX ,the daughter of Olen and Suzanna Jones Walker.
She was married to Jack White for 57 years.
Jana enjoyed decorating, entertaining, and was a self-proclaimed "movie nut."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Schlag and her husband Jeffrey of Stephens City, and Nicole Weger and her husband, Christopher of Round Hill; grandchildren, Dana Schlag of Middletown, Lexi Schlag of Boyce, Kolby Schlag and his wife, Lindsay of Winchester, Ryan Weger of Herndon and Christina Weger of Round Hill.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
