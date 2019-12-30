Jane B. Stultz
Jane Brown Stultz, 69, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Stultz was born April 22, 1950 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Bryan Brown and Willa Dorsey Brown.
She worked in the collections department at Valley Health.
Surviving with her husband, William Stultz, are son, Bryan Lloyd and his wife, Patty, of Stephens City, VA; a granddaughter, Christina Reese and a grandson, Dewayne Ambrose, both of Bunker Hill, WV; a brother, Charlie Brown of Merrick, NY; and a sister, Mary Lyn Bowles of Boyce, VA.
The family will receive friends 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Burial will be private.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.