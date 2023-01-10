Jane C. Riley
Jane Cole Riley, 83, of Winchester, Virginia died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home.
Mrs. Riley was born January 17, 1939 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Lawrence Paul Cole and Frances Kremer Cole.
She was a bank teller at the Bank of Clarke County.
She married to Peter Paul Riley on December 30, 1956. Mr. Riley died on Dec. 14, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters, Christine Howell (Tim) and Cindy Miller (Rick Baker), both of Winchester, VA; two sons, Tony Riley (Doris) of Winchester, VA and Mike Riley (Linda) of Stephens City, VA; a brother, Donald P. Cole (Esther) of Winchester, VA; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Lindsay Lipps, Billy Howell, Anthony Riley II, Stephanie Miller, Brian Hazelwood, and Brandon Riley.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.