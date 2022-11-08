Jane Campbell Jane Marshall Cook Campbell, 106, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Westminster-Canterbury of Winchester.
Mrs. Campbell was born February 21, 1916, to the late John A. Marshall and Marjorie J. Vastine Marshall.
She worked tirelessly in community service for over 40 years to provide food and clothing for those in need. She was also a talented artist with a specialty in watercolors.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas City University and was one of 250 of the first graduating class in 1933.
She worked as a Home Service Agent for Gas Service Co. of Kansas City, MO, and later as a Parish Visitor (Ordained Elder) with N. Dallas Presbyterian Church.
She married Albert T. Cook Jr. in 1939. After Albert’s passing in 1983, she remarried to Douglas Campbell of Scone, Scotland, in 1984.
Surviving are a son, James Reuben Cook; and grandchildren, Paul and Jacqueline Crimi.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Douglas, a daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Crimi, a son, John Albert Cook, and a brother, John S. Marshall.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Berryville Presbyterian Church, Berryville, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Obituary and online condolences at www.endersandshirley.com
