Jane D. Jolley died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 12:06pm at Westminster-Canterbury in Winchester, VA, at the age of 102. She was born in Frederick County on October 30, 1919. She was the daughter of John A. Dick and Lavinia Everhart Smith. Jane was married to Clark W. Jolley on April 19, 1941, at the Presbyterian Church in Frederick, Maryland, and was married for 70 years.
She graduated from John Handley High School in 1939. After graduation from Handley, she was employed as a payroll clerk for William H. Lawrence Jr., who was President of Clear Brook Woolen Mill. After a year there, she left to study at the Winchester Business College and at the same time took a position with the F & M Bank. Jane was an employee of F & M Bank for 32 years, retiring as Vice President. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church at Clear Brook, Va.
Her husband Clark Jolley preceded her in death on September 19, 2012. Also preceded in death by one nephew, Ralph H. Jolley Jr., whom they proudly raised. She was the last survivor of 8 family members and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jane and Clark had one granddaughter, Candy Mitchell, and one great-granddaughter Autumn Mitchell.
There will be a visitation on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Elizabeth Lewis officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
