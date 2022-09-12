Jane Elizabeth Clark Stewart
Jane Elizabeth Clark Stewart, 59, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully in her home on September 4, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born June 4, 1963, in Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Clifford Dwight and Minnie Bollinger Clark of Morganton, NC.
After moving from Charlotte at age five, Elizabeth’s early years were spent growing up in Morganton where she was an active member of First Westview and then South Mountain Baptist Churches. She attended Pilot Mountain and then Salem Elementary and Junior High Schools before graduating from Freedom High School.
In 1985, Elizabeth married Thomas Charles Stewart, also of Morganton, and joined him for their adventure in the US Air Force. Together, they lived in Monterey, CA; San Angelo, TX; Fort Meade, MD; Osan, Korea; and Okinawa, Japan, before settling in Winchester, VA, with Thomas’ retirement. Along the way, she completed her undergraduate degree with the University of Maryland, raised their only child, Dane Thomas Stewart, and touched the lives of numerous children as an educator with the DoD School Systems. After settling in Winchester in 2002, Elizabeth taught with Winchester Public Schools until her retirement in the fall of 2021, making many wonderful friends and countless precious memories along the way.
Elizabeth loved music, drama, and reading, especially Jane Austen and CS Lewis. She loved the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley. She loved the Christmas season and was prone to swipe a sprig of holly as treasure for her mantel whenever she got the chance. She loved animals, children, travel (Scotland and England especially), sweet tea, tomato sandwiches, and cozy fireplaces. Most of all, she loved her family, her friends, and her Lord, to whom she gave credit and thanks for all things.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Thomas, and son, Dane, of Winchester, VA; brother, Mark Clark; sister and husband, Sharon and Gary Simmons; aunts, Sue Whisnant and Bertha Morris, all of Union Mills, NC; aunt and husband, Jacqueline and Kenneth Smith of Charlotte, NC; half-uncle, Junior Bollinger, of Morganton, NC; father-in-law and wife, Jack and Sheila Dilworth of Morganton, NC; mother-in-law, Mary Stewart of Strasburg, VA; niece and husband, Amy and Mickey Radford, of Nebo, NC; nephew, Corey Simmons of Marion, NC; great-niece and great-nephew, Emma and Matthew Radford, of Nebo, NC; and great-nephew Jaxon of Marion, NC. She also leaves behind many precious cousins, in-laws, and friends spread all across the world. They will all miss her terribly and will carry in their hearts the memory of the love and kindness she exemplified.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, September 18, 2022 at First Advent Christian Church. The funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. in the church with Rev. Patrick Bradshaw officiating. The graveside service will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery on White Pine Road in Newland, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Advent Christian Church, 211 Lenoir Rd, Morganton, NC 28655.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center, 1011 S. Sterling St., Morganton, NC 28655 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.