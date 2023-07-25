Jane Foster Rhein
Jane Foster Rhein, a longtime resident of Winchester, VA, died at home at the age of 101, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Mrs. Rhein enjoyed an active life with a large loving family until the day of her death.
Mrs. Rhein was born, raised and educated in Philadelphia. She married the Reverend Francis Bayard Rhein, also of Philadelphia, and together they moved, along with their growing family, to a number of cities as her husband was called to various parishes of the Episcopal Church in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Rhode Island. The Rhein’s lived in Upperville, VA for the last 12 years of Reverend Rhein's service where he was the rector of Trinity Episcopal Church. He retired in 1978 and the Rhein’s then moved to Winchester.
Mrs. Rhein had four children who all survive her: Patricia R. Turner, The Plains, VA; Elizabeth R. Collins, Washington, DC; Peter V. Rhein, Boston, MA; and Jane F. Rhein of Newport, RI. In addition, she had three grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
For eighty years of her life, she spent summers in Saunderstown, RI on Narragansett Bay where the family has a summer house. All family members came regularly for visits throughout the summer and several of her children had houses nearby. As the matriarch of the family, Mrs. Rhein was a kind force and led by example. She always looked forward, was firm in her values, cared deeply about those close to her and was a thoughtful loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was an avid reader of books, a vibrant presence at family gatherings and was always active in the communities where she lived. She was honored by the Winchester Medical Center for her 30 continuous years of volunteer service. She was a regular tennis player and an excellent bridge player with a wide circle of friends. She led a full and rich life and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Jane Rhein be made to the Winchester Memorial Center Volunteer Department.
