Jane Freisleben
Jane Freisleben passed away in her home in Winchester, Virginia, on June 11, 2023, after a long illness. She left this life with her husband, Ferdinand, by her side. Services will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, on June 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jane’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, BrightFocus Foundation or Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, Virginia.
Jane Zimmerman was born on August 3, 1941, the first child of John and Edith Zimmerman. Jane lived in Union, NJ, during her early years and attended St Michael’s School and Union High School. She graduated from Union High School in 1959. After high school, Jane worked for Bell Telephone as a supervisor. In 1967, Jane traveled with a friend to Bermuda, where she met Ferdinand Freisleben (Ferdy), the love of her life. Ferdy was an Austrian-born chef, working in Bermuda. At the end of Jane's trip, they both knew this was more than just a vacation romance. Jane returned home after this trip and Ferdy was not far behind. In 1968, Ferdy traveled to the U.S. to see Jane and meet her family. In 1969, Jane traveled to Austria to visit Ferdy and meet his family. She returned from the trip engaged to be married. This would prove to be the beginning of a life together; full of ups and downs, but mostly an uncompromising devotion to each other. The following year, Ferdy accepted a position in a new hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, and that is where they would be married. In 1970, the two moved to the Bahamas, yet this was far from their last move. In the coming years they would live in New Jersey, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Illinois, Wisconsin, Arizona and Virginia. Over that time, Jane supported Ferdy as he chased the American dream; they owned several restaurants, as well as other businesses. Jane stood by Ferdy’s side and never hesitated to pitch in. She was a hostess, a server, a bartender, and a busboy; there was no job she hadn’t done or wouldn’t do. There was no place she wouldn’t follow her love and his dream.
The couple never had children, but Jane was a devoted Aunt to her three nephews and her two nieces and, eventually, their fourteen children. Her love and devotion did not go unnoticed, and all remained involved in her life and care until her death. Jane was a selfless person who gave of herself. When her mother became ill, Jane put her life aside and relocated to her childhood home in Union to become a full-time caregiver. She cared for her mother for years until her death in 2000. Jane then volunteered at Hudson House Hospice, in Elizabeth, NJ. She did this for several years, sharing all that she had learned caring for her mother with other terminally ill patients.
Jane is survived by her husband Ferdinand of fifty-three years, her brother John R. Zimmerman of Chantilly, VA, and her sister Ellen Whritenour and her husband David of Belcamp, MD, her brother-in-law Wolf Dietrich Freisleben and his wife Herta of Strasshof, Austria. Her nieces and nephews, David, Brian, Leigh, Marlene, and Christian, and her many great- nieces and great-nephews. She will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.