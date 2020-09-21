Jane H. Dick
Jane Holliday Dick, 83, of Winchester, VA died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Grenich Care Home in Bunker Hill, WV.
Jane was born on October 10, 1936 in Cross Junction, VA, a daughter of the late Theodore & Goldie Peacemaker Holliday. She was a 1955 graduate of James Wood High School, a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA where she also served on the United Methodist Women & the district board of the UMW. Jane was a medical secretary for 40+ years working for Dr. Chester Riley & Dr. Eric Redmon both in Winchester, VA. She also served on the election board in Frederick Co. Jane enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting and yard sales. She was dedicated to her family.
Jane married Alan G. Dick on July 14, 1956 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Cross Junction, VA.
Surviving with her husband of 64 years are two sons: Larry A. Dick (Kathy) of Cross Junction, VA; Brian K. Dick (Robin) of Winchester, VA; two sisters: Lola Shoemake of Lexington Park, MD; Fay DeHaven of Cross Junction, VA; four grandchildren: Joshua Dick (Ashley); Tyler Dick (Catherine); Kristen Bean (Mark); Whitney Gray (Chris) and two great-grandchildren: Easton & Camden Dick.
She is preceded in death by two brothers: Herbert “Sonny” Holliday; Earl C. Holliday and a sister: Evelyn Stotler.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Melester. Interment will be in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Cross Junction, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber Ridge Primitive Baptist Church, 10750 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625 or Wesley Chapel Cemetery, C/O Roger Crosen, 110 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
