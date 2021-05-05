Jane L. Gant
Jane Levi Bayliss Gant left this Earth on May 2, 2021.
She was born to Ollie M. and Noda Stickles Levi in Clarke County on March 23, 1936.
She was the youngest of eleven children. She was predeceased by five brothers: William M., Kenneth C., Robert, Ammie M., and Francis Ray, and four sisters: Ellen Stickles, Rebecca Stout, Charlotte Phelps, and Peggy Jacobs. One sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Dunn, survives.
Jane was a lifelong member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville. She sang in the Junior Choir and Chancel Choir for a number of years.
She graduated from Clarke County High School as a member of the Class of 1954. She tried to keep a record of all members for as long as she was able, and this brought her great joy.
She is survived by two children, Robert Wesley Bayliss, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Theresa Gant Golding (Todd). She was also the proud grandmother of four, Megan Bayliss Fox (Josh), Taylor Golding (George Byars), Thomas Golding, and Alexander Golding and a great-grandmother to Corrin Wesley Fox. She would have welcomed a second great-grandson in July 2021.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 P. M. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 — 7:00 P. M. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Jane wished for donations to be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 110 E. Main St., Berryville, Virginia 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
