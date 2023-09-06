Jane R. Lucas
Jane R. Lucas, 95, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Hilltop House Assisted Living.
Jane was born July 11, 1928, in Luray, VA, a daughter of the late Jacob Daniel and Frances Baldwin Ruffner. She married Richard P. Lucas November 20, 1948, in Washington, DC. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Colonial Garden Club, where she was a certified NGC Master Flower Show Judge. She was a member of the Board of Directors for the Godfrey Miller Center.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce Lucas (Leslie) of Richmond, VA, Jay Lucas (Gail) of Winchester, VA, and Kirk Lucas of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Whiting of Charles Town, WV.
Along with her husband, Richard, Jane is preceded in death by her sisters, Sue Housden and Polly Hershberger; and brother, Nelson Ruffner.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 8, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a memorial service immediately following. A reception luncheon will be hosted by the church after the service concludes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester, VA 22601; or the Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601.
