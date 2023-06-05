Jane S. Davis Jane S. Davis, 93, of Frederick County, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in her residence.
She was the daughter of William and Ruby Guthridge Schneider.
She graduated from Handley High School in 1947 and James Madison College in 1951.
She taught mathematics at Frederick County Middle School for 30 years.
She loved to read and travel. She will be remembered for her sense of humor which knew no bounds.
She is survived by her children, Anne Nelson, Lawrence Davis, Jeffrey Davis, and Kim Davis; a granddaughter; great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
