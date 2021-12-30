Jane Sine Murray, 75 of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Janie was born in 1946 in Winchester, VA to the late William Eugene Sine and Eva Anna Virginia Sine. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1964.
Janie retired as a Radiology Transcriptionist from Winchester Medical Center. Janie was a member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter 1367 for six years. She loved her garden, playing bingo, and going to the casino in Charles Town. Janie was a Chicago Bears fan and traveled frequently with her husband and her favorite place was Daytona Beach. She enjoyed antique shopping and collecting with her husband. She also loved cooking, especially at the holidays, and her favorite was Christmas Eve dinner for her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Robert Murray, Sr. whom she married on April 29, 1995 in Winchester, VA; children, Stacey Lynn Lloyd (significant other, James) of Winchester, VA, Bryan Keith Lloyd (Jamie) of Winchester, VA; step-children, Chrissy R. Cole (Scott) of Martinsburg, WV, Bobby Murray (Debbie) of Gore, VA and Jimmy Murray (Crystal) of Martinsburg, WV; sister, Opal Louise Fauver of Winchester, VA; brother, Gilbert Eugene Sine (Bonnie) of Winchester, VA and Chester Larry “Butch” Sine (Thea) of Cocoa, FL; granddaughter, Brandi N. Hardy (Derek) of Austin, TX, grandson Christopher A. Lloyd (Andrea) of Winchester, VA; great-grandchildren Wyatt F. Hardy and Lucas G. Hardy of Austin TX and Asher Lloyd of Winchester, VA; and numerous step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Janie is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol Lee Allison and Stella Virginia “Cookie” Arnold and brother, James Rawling “Jesse” Sine.
A visitation will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.