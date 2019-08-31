Jane W. Ramey
Jane W. Ramey, 79, of Hayfield, Virginia passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Ramey was born in 1940 in Marie, Arkansas, daughter of the late James and Ouida Wilson. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church where she was active in the Ladies Church Group, Olive Oyles. Mrs. Ramey enjoyed working in her flower garden, loved walking every day to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors, and going to the Outer Banks. Her greatest passion was her family and spending time with them.
She married Rodger Allen Ramey, Sr. on December 14, 1956 in Osceola, Arkansas.
Surviving with her husband of 62 years are daughters, Pam Ritter (Kelly) and Cathy Funkhouser (Anthony) both of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Roger A. Ramey, Jr. (Nora) of Middletown, Virginia and Jim Ramey (Pam) of Hayfield, Virginia; grandchildren, Stacey Carpenter (Jake) and Sara Randolph (Alex) both of Winchester, Virginia, Roger A. Ramey, III of Middletown, Virginia, and Jim Ramey, Jr. of Hayfield, Virginia; and great grandchildren, Bailey and Raegan Carpenter.
Mrs. Ramey is preceded in death by siblings, Jean Rose, Joan Wilson, and James Wilson, Jr.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Dr. Seung Hae Yoo-Hess officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hayfield, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
