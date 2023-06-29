Janet Davidson
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Janet Elaine Davidson, 62, of Stephens City, VA. Janet was unexpectedly taken from us on June 6th, 2023, due to an apparent heart attack. She was born June 10th, 1960, to the late Marion Charles Davidson and the late Peggy June Russell Davidson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Lynn Davidson (Campbell). She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Dane Spurrier of Charlestown, West Virginia, a brother and sister-in-law Gary and Kathy Davidson of Lowell, AR, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Janet enjoyed a full and adventurous life. She was a proud graduate of John Handley High School's class of 78' in Winchester and still annually attended the back-to-school conference to assist WCPS staff with their retirement plans. She was a prominent member of the women's basketball team as a student and upon returning to Winchester she enjoyed officiating in the same gym she once played. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 82' with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Secondary Education and Leadership/Coaching which she put to use coaching and teaching in Amarillo, TX, Conroe, TX, and Spring, TX. In 1991, she returned to school to complete her MBA in Business Administration from Sam Houston State University. She then returned to Winchester and was hired by Amherst Family Practice to modernize their accounting and billing department moving them from paper to computer. She oversaw the land acquisition and building of the current Amherst Family Practice building.
Following the tech bubble of 2000, in 2001 Janet took the bull by the horns and decided to transition careers to become a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. She was the first female financial advisor in Stephens City and over almost 22 years built a thriving business, helping thousands of people. She quickly became a prominent figure in Stephens City and was the Master of Ceremony for the Newtown Heritage Festival for 10+ years. She was well respected among her fellow advisors and would consistently be asked to teach, mentor, and train advisors of all levels of experience. As she transitioned towards retirement, she was incredibly proud that her business was carried on by three advisors. She started with ground zero and was able to retire with a business that carried the workload of three.
Financial planning wasn't the only category Janet was passionate and successful with, she loved officiating high school and college basketball as well as umpiring softball. Janet was certified as a Master Diver and loved Scuba diving all over the world. Her underwater photography from places in the Caribbean, Philippines, Bali, Anguilla, Hawaii, and Mexico were breathtaking. She loved to travel and would frequently take friends along for trips to Hawaii, the Amazon River, an African Safari, a cruise through the Greek Islands, Alaska and many more. Last but not least she was proud that she gave her life to Christ as a child at First Baptist West Memphis. She will be missed by her brother Gary, her sister Karen, her many nieces and nephews, her colleagues, and clients, and her dog Lilly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, VA on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at 1:00PM, to be followed by a graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Gavette, AR on July 11, 2023.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.