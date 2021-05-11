Janet DeLozier, 92, of Stephens City, VA died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Janet was born on August 27, 1928 in Newfoundland, Canada, the dughter of the late Pharoah and Sarah Pardy Osmond. Janet was a member of the Catholic Faith, worked 16 years at the Winchester Medical Center. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, watching religious programs, and being with her grandchildren.
Janet married George L. DeLozier in 1956 in Alexandria, VA. George died on February 2, 1973.
Surviving is a son: Joseph B. DeLozier, II of Stephens City, VA; a daughter: Modonna Osmond Howell of Newfoundland, Canada; four grandchildren: Joey & Michael DeLozier and Jeremy & Jason Howell; and a great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by four brothers: Elias, Purdy, Reuben, Fred, & Gilbert Osmond and a sister: Margaret Osmond.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Officiating will be Chaplin Jeff Fletcher. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-7:30 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to LifeNet Health, 1864 Concert Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
To view Janet's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
