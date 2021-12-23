Janet Feltner Willingham, 74, of Berryville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 22, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Janet was born in Winchester on February 17, 1947.
She attended Open Door Baptist Church in Clear Brook, VA.
Janet married Kenneth Willingham, the love of her life, on February 18, 1967, and they were married for 54 years. She worked at the Bank of Clarke County for 32 years, making her wonderful cookies for coworkers and patrons. She retired in December 2011. Janet was a member of the John H. Enders Fire Co. Auxiliary for several years, serving the members of the department and community. She brought smiles, joy and laughter to all who met her.
Janet is predeceased by her father, Charles M. Feltner, survived by her mother, Ota M., and brothers Alvin of North Carolina and Dennis of Berryville. She is also survived by her beloved son Lee and his wife, Tammy; two grandchildren, Zachary (Crystal) and TJ (Heather) and two great-grandchildren, Alicia and Killian.
A funeral service will be held 5:00 P. M. Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Scott Roach officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire Co., 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, or to Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Ln, Clearbrook, VA 22624.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
