Janet G. Collins, 69, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Collins was born in Somerville, New Jersey, daughter of the late Charles and Julia Graf. Janet graduated in 1968 from Somerville High School. She earned an Associate’s Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. Ms. Collins worked in School Nutrition Services for Frederick County and the City of Winchester Public Schools, retiring in 2018 after 30 years of dedicated service. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, cook for her family, visit the beach with her friends and volunteer at Apple Blossom. Her compassion for others was immeasurable.....always helping people. Ms. Collins was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Surviving are daughters, Michelle Fransen (Ben) and Jennifer Collins; son, Michael Collins; grandchildren, Colin, Emma, Brian, Julia, and Andrew; nephews, Robert and Jeffrey Lynn; niece, Priscilla Clark; and many loving and dear friends.
Ms. Collins was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Lynn.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Michael Dobbins officiating. Interment will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In memory of Janet, always hug and spend time with your family, share a smile, and remember that random acts of kindness can go a long way.
