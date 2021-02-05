Janet Garber Ziviello
Janet Garber Ziviello, 87, of Setauket, NY passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the Smithtown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Home.
Mrs. Ziviello was born on January 20, 1934 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Charles Eli and Nora Lee Spitzer Garber. She was married to Dr. Alfred G. Ziviello for 52 years and was a devoted wife and mother. He preceded her in death January 15, 2014.
She is survived by her three sons Alfred Gerald Ziviello, Jr. and his wife Ashley and their two children; David Scott Ziviello and his wife Judy and two stepchildren; Charles Todd Ziviello and his wife Teresa and his two children; and her daughter Lee Marquette Ziviello. She is also survived by her sister; Patricia Garber Biggs of Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Ziviello received a B.S. Degree in Nursing in 1957 from the Medical College of Virginia. She then became a devoted mother, raised four children and continued to work in Dr. Ziviello’s medical practice for over 20 years as a Registered Nurse.
