Janet L. Hammock
Janet L. Hammock, 91, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home.
Janet was born November 9, 1931, in Winchester. She graduated from Middletown High School, and went on to study at the Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1953. She resided in the Los Angeles, CA, area for 40 years and retired as an Occupational Health Registered Nurse from Allied-Signal-Honeywell in Torrance, CA. She was a lifelong member of Ridings Chapel UMC in Stephens City, VA.
She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Nichols of Middletown, VA, Barbara Vance of Lebanon Church, VA; sister-in-law, Margo Hammock of Strasburg, VA; a very special great-nephew, Evan Nichols of Berryville, VA; nieces, Linda Nichols (Steve Arnold) of South Riding, VA, Bridget Keffer (Michael) of Lebanon Church, VA, Susan Scott (Jeff) of Strasburg, Sharon Reid (Curtis) of Strasburg, Jennifer Nichols of Berryville, Janice Midcap (Bobby) of Washington, WV; nephews, Larry Nichols (Leslie) of Glen Allen, VA, David Nichols of Middletown, VA, Aaron Vance (Kim) of Strasburg, James Hammock II (Pamela) of Green Bay, WI, Jon Hammock (Lynn) of Hilton Head Island, SC; 17 great-nieces and nephews; and 19 great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Julian L Hammock and Mildred (Cadwallader) Hammock; brothers, James A. Hammock of Charleston, WV, John L. Hammock, infant twin of James; nephews, John Nichols, and Dustin Keffer; first cousin, Cornelia C. Boyer; great-great niece, Elizabeth Kate Arnold; and brothers-in law, Harold Nichols, and Donald Vance.
A funeral service will take place at Ridings Chapel UMC in Stephens City on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Ridings Chapel UMC Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Nichols, David Nichols, Evan Nichols, Aaron Vance, Jon K. Hammock, and Darren Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ridings Chapel Church C/O Rick Grim at 409 Huttle Rd. Stephens City, VA 22655.
