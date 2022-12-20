Janet L. Martin
Janet Lacy Martin, 81, of White Post, Virginia, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Martin was born September 17, 1941, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence Albert Lacy Sr. and Hilda Inez Jackson Lacy.
She worked as an assistant manager for Virginia Apple Storage for over 30 years. She later was a pastor for Cool Spring United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Longwood College in 1964 with a degree in history. She taught 4th grade at Stonewall Elementary and 11th grade at James Wood High School.
She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority and White Post United Methodist Church.
She married Denver Willis Martin on June 20, 1964, at Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church in Stephens City, Virginia. Mr. Martin preceded her in death on October 15, 2022.
Together they had four children, a daughter, Janet M. and husband, John DeSalle of Navarre, FL, and three sons, Denver “Stump” W. Martin II, who preceded her in death in 2020, and wife Sun Ja Martin of Stephens City, VA, Andrew M. and wife Carla Martin of Winchester, VA, and James “Jim” A. and wife Robyn Ann Martin of Stephens City, VA. Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and a brother, Clarence A. Lacy Jr. and his wife Carol of Zebulon, GA.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. John Lock, Rev. Harry G. Neidig III and Rev. Jim Markle officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to White Post UMC, PO Box 8, White Post, VA 22663.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com.
