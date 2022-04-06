Janet Lee Greene
Janet Lee Greene, 78 of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Janet was born in 1943 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late Carlton and Marie Conner. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Shenandoah University and went on to work at the University as an Office Administrator. Janet later went on to work and retire from American General Life Insurance Company. She was a member of Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City, VA. Janet enjoyed genealogy, history and traveling with her husband studying and doing her genealogy.
She married Ronald Lee Greene on June 16, 1962 in Stephens City, VA.
Janet is survived by her husband, Ronald; son, Jeff Greene (Kim) and Steve Greene (Tara); grandchildren, Ryan Greene (Frankie), Andrew Greene (Cecilia), Megan Greene (Brandon) and Madison Brill (Antonio); three great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Keeler (John), Jean Campbell (Tommy) and brother, David Conner (Pat).
Janet is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Erin Greene.
A visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A service will be the following day, Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11am at Refuge United Methodist Church with interment in Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery following the service. Officiating will be Reverend Laetitia Schoemman.
Memorial contributions in Janet’s memory may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.