Janet Loree Haines
Janet Loree Haines, 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Greenfield Reflections of Strasburg.
Ms. Haines was born in 1932 in Winchester, daughter of the late Isabella Fahnestock Haines Yeakley and Robert W. Haines. She graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1952. Ms. Haines retired as a legal secretary from the law firm of Hall, Monahan, Engle, Mahan & Mitchell.
Surviving are two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marcus V. Haines and Imogene Baker.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a graveside service at Mount Hebron Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
