Janet Louise Hartley
Janet Louise Hartley left this world July 1, 2021 to be with her three children in Heaven.
She was born October 28, 1945 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Berlin W. Webber and Goldie Pitcock Webber.
She was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Janet retired from Frederick County Public Schools as a bus driver on June 1, 2021 after 44 years of service.
Surviving is her husband of 51 years, Doug Hartley; her sister Carletta Smoot; and her grandchildren, Brad Gaither and Amanda Gaither. She was predeceased by her three children, Douglas Allen Hartley, II, Mark Anthony Webber, and Sonya May Gaither; sisters Glenda Brendle and Ann Turner; brothers Doug Webber and Jimmy Webber.
Per Janet’s request, all services will be private.
“When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that was once shared, miss me but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take, and each must go alone. It’s all part of the Master’s plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we know, and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me but let me go.”
May God give you peace as only He can.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
