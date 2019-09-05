Janet Lynn Ewing Schaumburg formerly of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 at her home in Greer, S.C. after a long battle with Pick’s disease (Primary Progressive Aphasia). She was under the care of Halcyon Hospice and Home Helpers of Greer, S.C.; who gave her wonderful loving and compassionate care.
Janet was the seventh child of Frank and Hazel Ewing, born April 11, 1945. Janet is survived by her husband Ben of 25 years; four daughters, Cheryl Tupper of Pittsboro, NC, Denise Andrews of Winchester, VA, Crystal Baker of Leesburg and Candy Lynn Dye of Davenport, FL. Janet is also survived by two brothers Ray Ewing of Winchester, Thomas Ewing of Woodbury MN and a sister Betty York of Winchester; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Preceding Janet in death were her parents, her sister Frances Carbaugh, and two brothers Arthur and Donald Ewing.
Janet enjoyed a successful career which included travel to many places, living in several countries including Taiwan, Saint Maarteen, and Aruba and eventually making her home in Greer, S.C. Janet enjoyed many years of volunteer work for Greer Memorial Hospital. Her hobbies were crocheting, sewing, traveling and was an avid reader.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of her life to be held in Greer, S.C. on Saturday September 14, 2019.
