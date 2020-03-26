Janet Patterson Malone, 73, of Lucasville, OH, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, OH.
Ms. Malone was born in 1946 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Lynn and Bessie Patterson. She was a graduate of James Wood High School and attended Calvary Church of the Brethren, later becoming a member of Westview Baptist Church in Martinsburg, WV. Ms. Malone was a dietary aide at Winchester Memorial Hospital. She volunteered at the Martinsburg Senior Center. With her love of cooking/baking she always made birthday cakes for residents at her apartment complex. She enjoyed making jewelry and listening to music. Ms. Malone was an avid reader of various types of books, especially the Bible.
Surviving is a daughter, Sylvia Malone Hollinger and husband, Bruce, of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Cole Hollinger of Hagerstown, MD, Blake Hollinger, Gulf Port, MS, Bradley Nichols and wife, Rebecca, and Dallas Nichols and wife, Emily, both of Martinsburg, WV; great grandchildren, Hunter, Connor and Dakota Hollinger, Bentley, Hailee, Brantley and Oakley Nichols; sister-in-law, Bonnie Patterson of Stephens City, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Douglas Lynn Patterson and Roy Lee Patterson.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Due to the public concerns with the COVID-19 situation, the recommended CDC and State protocols will be followed (10 people in the building at one time for both the visitation and service).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to Westview Baptist Church, 301 South Louisiana Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25401 or consider sending an everlasting memory planter or a living tribute tree to the family in honor of their loved one.
