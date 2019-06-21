Janet Sue Carter passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Janet is survived by her husband of 56 years William F. Carter Jr., son William F. Carter III (Frank) with partner in life Deanna Fiddler of Winchester, Va. and daughter Corrina L. Carter (Penny) with partner Allen Hillyard of Strasburg, Va.
Janet was a loving wife and a stay at home mother, who loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She has four grandchildren Sammy Smith with partner in life Amy McDonald, Joseph Smith with partner Jennifer, Maggie Smith Snapp with husband Daniel Snapp, William Standbridge (Willy), and one step grandchild Kaitlin Fiddler, and beloved great grandchildren Woody, Shianne, William, Natalia, Illiana, Ryleigh, Emmett, and Jasper.
Janet is proceeded in death by father Samuel Helmick, mother Madeline Helmick Elsea, and sister Linda Lou Helmick Carter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Rd. Northeast
Leesburg, Va. 20176
(703) 777-1414
