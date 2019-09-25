Janet Underwood Reed, 90, of Winchester, VA passed peacefully on September 13th.
Janet was born in 1929 in Fauquier County, VA, daughter of the late Richard D. and Virginia Bell Underwood. She and her family lived at Myrtle Hall Farm, a thoroughbred breeding farm in Bluemont, VA. Janet was a proud employee of the Loudoun County School System for 30 years as a stalwart school bus driver. She was a woman of grit and determination. Her varied tales covered the days of old gravel roads, putting on her own snow chains and driving her charges to Washington, DC for field trips, although never having a map or prior experience within the Capital. No obstacle prevented her from moving forward through life’s challenges. Janet was renowned for her baking, all done on a wood stove, her fresh from the garden meals, as well as her joy at the setback family card games. She was a member of Bluemont United Methodist Church. Janet was blessed to remain independent in her own home as she wished, with the help of her family and devoted caregiver, Kathleen White, until her passing.
Her husband of 52 years, Lucien Reed, preceded her in death.
Janet is heavenly reunited with her family and her beloved Yorkie, Lucy Lou and her Manx cat, Bush.
Surviving are her three children, Jill Williams, Timothy Reed, and Bruce Reed; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a large group of extended family throughout the Loudoun County and Pennsylvania communities.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Ebenezer Cemetery, 20421 Airmont Road, Bluemont, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to Ebenezer Cemetery, P.O. Box 174, Purcellville, VA 20134.
