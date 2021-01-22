Janet Vincent Unger, 67, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her husband Greg and daughters, Sara and Cassi.
Mrs. Unger was born in 1953 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Oneta and Maurice Vincent. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1971. Mrs. Unger was a retired data entry clerk with Abex Corporation for over 20 years and then with the name change to Federal Mogul she continued her working career in the shipping department until retirement. She attended Relief United Methodist Church in Winchester.
Mrs. Unger enjoyed being surrounded by her beloved family, children, grandchildren (the sparkle in her eye) and Friends. Janet had a heart of gold and will be remembered as a great supporter of numerous organizations and events in the area. She loved those pull tabs and scratch offs. Her motto was "it's giving me pleasure and helping someone else at the same time." Janet will always be remembered for her generosity and listening ear to numerous kids, little and big, in the community. Over the years many teenagers called her "Mom". She was always there to help when she could.
She married Gregory Lee Unger on December 4, 1971, at Salem Church of the Brethren in Stephens City, VA.
Surviving with her husband Greg are daughters, Sara Jo Knighten (Stacy) of Harrisonburg, VA, Cassi Jo Unger Robinson (Johnny) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Larkin River Knighten, Kaitlyn Knighten, Tucker Lee Robinson, Sawyer Howard Robinson and soon to be born, Brooklyn Jan Robinson; and sister, Cindy Vincent Palmer of Stephens City, VA.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00-9:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Rev. Ross Halbersma officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Robinson, Stacy Knighten, Stephen Palmer, John Hawse, Jacob Lauder and Daniel Newlin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mrs. Unger's grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janet to the Angel Trust Fund, Shenandoah Oncology, 400 Campus Blvd., Suite 100, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.