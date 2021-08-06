Janet Virginia Jeffries
Janet Virginia Jeffries, 81, of Charles Town, WV passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.
Born December 10, 1939 in Charles Town, WV, she was the daughter of the late Lyle Garfield Robinson and Ethel Twyman Robinson.
She was a member of Mt Zion United Methodist Church in Charles Town, WV.
Janet attended Page Jackson High School and was retired from Berryville Graphics. She was a member of the Jefferson County NAACP and helped feed the homeless through the Willing Workers.
She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth “Baby Sis” Robinson-Jones of Ranson; one brother, Henry Robinson and wife, Shirley, two grandchildren, Sherrvonne Jones and Samuel Jones, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hubert Jeffries, two sisters, Dorothy Robinson and Mary Chapman, and one brother, Lyle Robinson, Jr.
Services will be held at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on August 9, 2021, with Pastor Otis James officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County NAACP, P.O. Box 411, Ranson, WV 25438 or for the Willing Workers, make payable to the African-American Community Association of Jefferson County, P.O. box 843, Charles Town, WV 25414.
Condolence may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.
