Janet Wanda Ann Carter, age 72, of Cross Junction, VA, died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born August 12, 1946 in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Mety and Wanda Bertha Trybuskivich Kiziu.
She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Berkeley Springs. Janet was a graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School in Irvington, NJ and had attended Berkeley Business School in New Jersey. She had worked as a secretary with Shering Plough Pharmaceutical in Union, NJ, Merck Pharmaceutical in Rahway, NJ and with the Action Temporary Agency in mid New Jersey. Janet enjoyed reading, watching television and working out at the Valley Health Fitness Center in Winchester.
She is survived by her husband of 51 ½ years, William Donald “Bill” Carter, at home, her children, Lisa Annette McCormick of Rahway, NJ and Brian William Carter of Bethlehem, PA, one brother, Benjamin Mety Kiziu, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, SC, and three grandchildren, Brian William Carter II and Victoria Ann Carter, both of Bethlehem, PA and Jesse Arthur McCormick of Rahway, NJ.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Liberty & S. Washington Streets, Berkeley Springs, WV with the Rev. Michael Lecias as celebrant. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 634, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 or to the American Heart Association, 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.