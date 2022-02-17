Janice Dyke Vorous “Jenny”
Janice Dyke Vorous, 80, of Berryville, VA, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Jenny was born in 1941 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Herman and Dorothy Dyke. She retired as a press operator from Crown Cork and Seal. Jenny was a member of Inwood Assembly of God, Inwood, WV and the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed spending time with her son, nieces and nephew.
Surviving are Jenny’s son, Randy Vorous of Berryville, VA; grandchildren, Bryan Vorous and Cody Vorous; sisters, Hilda Marie Gibson of Lake Mary, FL, Shirley Maxine Morgan of Winchester, VA, and brother, Robert Carlton Dyke of Stephenson, VA.
Jenny is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Brookie Dyke, Anna Frances Fincham; brothers, Herman Ashby Dyke, Harold Edward Dyke and Daniel Franklin Dyke.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, at 9am with a service to follow at 10am all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jenny’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.